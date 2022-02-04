Son allegedly kills mother and father in Portmore

Residents have been left in shock after a mother and father were killed, allegedly by their son, in Christian Meadows, Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

The son, who is a teacher, reportedly drove from the house after the incident and later crashed.

Police took him back to the house in handcuffs as detectives processed the scene.

More to come.

