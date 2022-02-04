Striking cabbies leave Portland students stranded

ZION HILL, Portland:

Dozens of students were left stranded and had to return home on Monday after taxi and minibus operators withdrew their services in protest over the deplorable road conditions from Anchovy to Hector’s River in east Portland.

The protest action taken by those offering commuting service to the general public came against the background of the digging up of the main thoroughfare from Anchovy to the border of Portland and St Thomas, by contractors of the Southern Coastal Highway now undergoing construction.

On Monday, a majority of students attending Fair Prospect High, Happy Grove High, Boston Primary, and Seaside Primary School, who had travelled from the parish capital, Port Antonio, had to return to their homes as they were unable to secure a ride to get to their learning institution.

Principal of Happy Grove High School, Monique Grant-Facey, said that a decision was made for some students to return home, as they were still on the road up until 9 a.m. Monday as they were unable to get public transport.

“I had anticipated to see over 230 students in school today for grade 10,” said Grant-Facey.

“We had to ask some of them to return home, because close to 9 0’clock, they were still in Port Antonio, so we asked those to return home, but others did come in. As you know, we have students from St Thomas and Portland, so we had those from St Thomas coming in earlier on. A bus that the school contracted to transport the students picked up quite a number of them. There were two other buses running the route as well, so we did manage to get over 200 students in school,” she added.

The move by the irate taxi and minibus operators also brought commerce to a halt in the eastern section of the parish, with several business operators left stranded as they were unable to transport goods to their shops on time to capitalise on a full day’s sale.

The public transport providers said that they were forced to take protest action as their cries for help had fallen on deaf ears for what they claimed was a prolonged period.

“We believe in development and we really glad fi di highway, but dem yah workman yah a dig up every weh all at once. Dem is so inconsiderate that even when dem dig up di road fi lay di pipe dem, it no cover back properly,” said a taxi operator acting as spokesperson for the group, who gave his name only as Ratty.

MAKE ROADS MORE DRIVABLE

“Dis caan continue and wi know say it rough pon di schoolers dem, but enough is enough and wi really caan do any betta. Right now if we make $5,000 fi di day, we haffi spend back $8,000, so wi caan save nuttin. Vehicle parts dear (expensive), and wi haffi a buy dem every week. Mi haffi go see my mechanic every Sunday and it really rough. All wi say is fi dem mek di roadway drivable. Everybody wid vehicle a feel it,” he added.

It was a rather difficult day for students, who had only just returned to face-to-face classes after sitting out almost a year and a half due to conditions brought about by COVID-19, which forced a complete lockdown of learning institutions across the island.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Port Antonio and councillor for the Manchioneal Division in East Portland, Paul Thompson, said that the upgrading of the main thoroughfare is needy at this time to allow motorists to travel with ease and comfort, but added that consideration must be given to at least make some areas more drivable and suitable for motorists.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com