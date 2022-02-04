Update | Husband and wife killed allegedly by son in Portmore identified

The husband and wife allegedly killed by their son in Christian Meadows, Portmore, St Catherine this morning have been identified.

They are 69-year-old Cecil Ramsay, a Minister of Religion and a painting contractor and 55-year old acting Vice Principal of St Andrew Preparatory School, Phyllis Ramsay.

Their son, Simeon, is in custody.

The police report that they received a call and went to Phoenix Park in Dunbeholden in Portmore and spoke with security guards about a Toyota Axio motor car registered to Phyllis Ramsay that was abandoned in the community.

They say the vehicle was searched and blood was found inside.

The police say the suspect was later found wandering inside the community and he was apprehended.

According to the police, during an initial interview, he informed cops that he had stabbed and killed his parents.

The police then escorted the suspect to his home on Antaris Avenue in Christian Meadows where they say the bodies of his parents were found inside the house.

The police say a knife was also found.

Meanwhile, staff at the St Andrew Preparatory School are now getting grief counselling following the murder of Phyllis Ramsay.

