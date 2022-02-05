264 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,691.

The deceased are an 80-year-old man from Clarendon, a 75-year-old man from St Catherine, a 72-year-old man from Clarendon and an 89-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 405.

Meanwhile, there were 264 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 97 years, pushing the total to 125,781.

Of the new cases, 154 are women and 110 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 51

* Kingston and St Andrew - 48

* St James - 26

* Hanover - 20

* Manchester - 17

* Trelawny - 16

* St Elizabeth - 15

* Portland - 14

* Westmoreland - 14

* Clarendon - 12

* St Ann - 12

* St Thomas - 12

* St Mary - 7

A total of 1,941 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 25.2%.

In the meantime, there were 372 more recoveries, increasing the total to 71,281.

Some 412 persons are in hospital with 79 being moderately ill, 40 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 19,197 are at home in quarantine.

