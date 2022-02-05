Arnett give up late late goal in 1-1 draw with Harbour View

Harbour View and Arnett Gardens played to a 1-1 draw in their Jamaica Premier League game at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence this afternoon.

Renaldo Cephas got what appeared to be the game winner in the 75th minute but Oshane Staple would equalise for Harbour in the 95th minute with a well-timed header.

Arnett Gardens are now three game unbeaten while Harbour View are coming off a victory.