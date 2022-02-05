Major leak on NWC distribution network in St James

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that there is a major leak on its distribution network in St James.

The leak is impacting operations at the NWC’s Reading Heights facility.

The agency says this has resulted in a disruption in water supply to the communities of Anchovy, Reading Heights, Rock Pleasant, Comfort Hall, Childermas and Lethe.

The NWC says its team is working to complete repairs by 5 p.m. today.

