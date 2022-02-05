New eastern entrance for Hope Gardens

Ground was broken on Wednesday for the construction of a newly designed eastern entrance for the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens in St Andrew.

The project, being financed by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, is in keeping with the reimaging of the gardens to make the green space more attractive for visitors.

Chief Executive Officer of the CHASE Fund, William ‘Billy’ Heaven, said that “the project that we envisage is one that will introduce and announce the gardens even from a distance”.

“The Hope Gardens entrance project came to our attention in May 2019, and since then, we have seen several designs. We finally came to an agreement on one that will work, balancing what we need here with cost and other elements of the project,” he noted.

Heaven said that the CHASE Fund appreciates the need to enhance the entrance to Hope Gardens “and we see the need for the erection of a prominent frontage, with new gates and other amenities, that would distinguish this property from all the others around”.

Member of Parliament for the St Andrew Eastern and Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams, in welcoming the project, said that Hope Gardens has long been a recreational spot for families or persons visiting the capital city.

an oasis

She noted that as one of Kingston’s largest green spaces, the gardens are accessible free of cost to all Jamaicans and overseas visitors and often records annual attendance exceeding 1.5 million persons.

“The increase in traffic over the years has, however, made it challenging at times to enter and exit the property in a reasonable time. The gardens provide not only an oasis for rest and relaxation, but also much information on the variety of the botanical collection here”, she noted, adding that the Hope Zoo is on the must-visit list for schools as they plan their yearly educational field trips and excursions.

“I am sure that the new eastern entrance will not only add to the aesthetics but bring considerable relief to persons traversing the area,” Williams said.

Wife of the governor general, Lady Allen, who is patron of the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, expressed appreciation to CHASE Fund, noting that the agency continues to have an impact on the lives of the people of Jamaica through its funding of worthwhile projects.

“As we break ground for a new and beautiful entrance to the Hope Botanical Gardens, we feel a sense of great pride and joy in knowing that the people of Jamaica, and especially our children, will be left with a rich legacy,” Lady Allen said.

Meanwhile, Alfred Thomas, chairman, Nature Preservation Foundation, said it is hoped that the project will be completed within three months.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has responsibility for the Hope Botanical Gardens and Zoo, which is being managed, since May 2005, by the Nature Preservation Foundation.

The foundation’s functions comprise improving the aesthetics and biological content of the gardens, with an emphasis on conservation of species endemic to Jamaica.

The property is owned by the Government of Jamaica through the National Land Agency.