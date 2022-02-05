Policewoman on lottery scamming charges in US suspended

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is reporting that the policewoman facing lottery scamming charges in the United States has been suspended with immediate effect.

Shelian Allen, 42, was arrested on Friday.

Allen was detained by members of the Homeland Security Investigation team shortly after arriving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

READ: Policewoman accused of being lottery scamming mastermind arrested in US

She has been charged for alleged wire fraud, mail fraud and drug trafficking.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The high command says the constabulary force will continue to collaborate with its international counterparts in this matter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.