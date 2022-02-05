Portland businessman to go on trial for two wives’ deaths

Portland businessman Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, who is charged for the deaths of his two wives, is to return to court on May 26 when matters against him will again be mentioned.

McDonald, 67, and his co-accused in one of the matters, Oscar Barnes, appeared remotely on Thursday in the Home Circuit Court.

No representation has been settled for McDonald in relation to the May 2, 2009 murder of his first wife, Merlene ‘Petal’ McDonald.

However, in the case of the July 20, 2020 death of his second wife, Tonia Hamilton-McDonald, in which Barnes is charged jointly, the businessman is being represented by attorney Earl Hamilton.

Barnes, who was previously offered bail, however has not been able to take up the offer, is represented Ernest Davis.

He was granted bail in May 2021 and told the court that a seized passport is now standing in the way.

The court has instructed the investigators to release his passport.

When the matter was called up, the Crown, led by Andrea Martin-Swaby, deputy director of public prosecutions, informed the court that the communication forensic and cybercrime division report is still outstanding.

According to Martin-Swaby, the police at the cybercrime division needed a further four to six weeks as there was a delay from one telecommunication provider in releasing material.

The Crown says there is nothing else outstanding and they are hoping to set a trial date at the next occasion.

The prosecution also said there is a likelihood that there could be a joinder of offences (joining of charges in one indictment).

Earl Hamilton told the court Wednesday that he received disclosure last Thursday and described the files as voluminous and said he needed sufficient time to peruse.

With the prosecution’s intention to join the cases, Hamilton said he and his client needed to have further talks relating to representation in both matters.

He also put the court on notice that there are certain submissions he intends to make on the next occasion.

