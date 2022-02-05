Sir Geoff Palmer vows to fight back in slavery row

LONDON:

A Jamaican professor and civil rights activist, who described a group of Scottish academics as part of a ‘racist gang’, has vowed to fight back, after facing legal action.

Sir Geoff Palmer, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, made the accusation against leading Scottish historians Sir Tom Devine and Professor Jonathan Hearn, who work at Edinburgh University.

The war of words began after the historians criticised the Edinburgh council-backed review, which is assessing what should be done with the Scottish city’s civil links with slavery and colonialism. In the Spectator magazine, Professor Hearn said the review, chaired by Sir Geoff Palmer, risked being “historically superficial”.

Sir Tom Devine called for the dismal of Sir Geoff from his role as chair of the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In recent months, Edinburgh’s New Town column celebrating Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount of Melville, has courted controversy. Following Sir Geoff’s intervention, a plaque was installed alongside the column denouncing Dundas’ role in delaying the abolition of the slave trade and expanding the British Empire.

Following the most recent spat, during which 81-year-old Sir Geoff received threats of legal action, the Jamaican academic, speaking exclusively to The Gleaner, said: “Should I be removed without a trial? This is what Devine is demanding. Is that acceptable?

“It is worrying that he believes he can degrade the work I am chairing without evidence; describing it as superficial and claiming I do not understand the complexities of history.

“If he takes legal action against me, I will defend myself in any way necessary, because the work carried out by the council’s Review of Race and History group is not superficial, and we do understand the complexities of history.”

In an article published by the Guardian newspaper in London, Sir Tom accused Sir Geoff of “appalling slurs of racism against those whose only fault was to have a different view from his own”.

Professor Hearn told the newspaper that he had “no ill-will,” towards Sir Geoff and would be “happy to engage in civil, face-to-face public discussion about our disagreements”.

In response to the Scottish academic’s words, Sir Geoff said he would welcome a public debate, adding: “I wouldn’t mind that at all. We can have a debate. But why didn’t he discuss it with me before he published his article?”

Much of the research included in the review is owned or managed by organisations other than Edinburgh Council. These organisations include the George Watson College and University College of London, who possess the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery, which considers the impact on modern British society and Caribbean slaves.

The Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group has followed UNESCO’s approach, allowing experts to assess the cultural value of Edinburgh’s civil links, in the context of history and current issues.

The Legacy group has identified 40 features which come under one of 10 themes, including international trade and profits from slavery and colonialism. Funding educational foundations from the profits of slavery is another theme adopted.

PRIORITIES

The findings from the consultation will inform the review group’s recommendations. It will feature in a report presented to the council committee later this year. This will help the council decide which actions it will consider, and what the priorities for change might be.

Commenting on the response of the British public to the review, Sir Geoff revealed to The Gleaner: “The group has received 3,500 responses across the UK (United Kingdom), and these will be used to provide the eventual recommendations. The council aims to improve the history curriculum and to educate British people.”

In October 2020, Sir Tom described the Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group, as it assessed the New Town column, as “loaded” with anti-Dundas figures. He said: “Those who think on this evidence that a kangaroo court had been assembled, may not be far from the truth about this affair.”

Sir Geoff believes Sir Tom’s attitude towards him has its roots in Edinburgh Council setting up the review group and appointing him as chair, without seeking his advice.

Sir Tom has taken legal advice and is expected to decide this week whether to push forward with a libel case or not.

The row on social media has engulfed a fourth academic, Tommy Curry, a professor of Africana philosophy at Edinburgh University. He supported Sir Geoff and branded Hearn and Sir Tom as “white scholars”.

Edinburgh University’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Mathieson is attempting to encourage academic freedom. He is quoted as stating in The Herald newspaper: “We must ensure that evidence and opinion from a wide range of sources is taken into account, and that no one is deterred from participating by any sense that their contributions might be different or contradictory to others, no matter how senior or experienced.

“It is in all of our interests for the review to succeed in its important work.”