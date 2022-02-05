Two charged for murder of man in Central Village

The police in St Catherine have charged two men for the March 2021 shooting death of Uriel Pinnock in Central Village in the parish.

Thirty-five-year-old Kemar Harding, otherwise called 'Stamma', a farmer of Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town and 20-year-old Dominique Dinier, otherwise called 'Swims', of Central Village, have been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

It is alleged that about 9:35 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, Pinnock was standing outside his gate when Harding, Dinier and another man opened gunfire at him, hitting him to the head.

Pinnock was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

The police say after months of following leads, Harding and Dinier were arrested on January 28, 2022.

They were subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

Their court date is being arranged.

