Update | No motive for murder of woman found dead in Linstead canefield

Police investigators are seeking to establish a motive for the murder of a woman whose body was found with stab wounds in a canefield in Cheesefield, Linstead, St Catherine today.

She has been identified as 44-year-old Nicola Sittal, who is from the community.

The discovery was made by cane cutters, who raised an alarm.

The police were called to the scene.

The police say the woman's face was bashed and her body had multiple stab wounds.

Investigators theorise that the woman had put up a fight with her attackers and that she may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the canefield.

The discovery has left residents shocked.

- Ruddy Mathison

