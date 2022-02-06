14 charged in St Mary for breaching DRMA

The Annotto Bay Police in St Mary last night charged 14 persons for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

They were charged with failing to wear a face mask in public and failing to adhere to physical distancing rules.

A man was slapped with an additional charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

The accused are expected to appear before the Annotto Bay Parish Court later this month.

It is reported that about 1 o'clock this morning a police team was on an operation in the division when two vehicles with several persons aboard were stopped.

This was hours after the start of the nightly COVID curfew, which commenced at 10:00 p.m.

The occupants of both vehicles were arrested and charged for breaching the DRMA.

The police are urging residents to adhere to the law.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

