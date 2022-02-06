212 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the total to 2,694.

The deceased are an 83-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 19-year-old female from Clarendon and an 87-year-old man from St Mary.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths happened between January and February.

And one more death is under investigation, moving that figure to 406.

Meanwhile, there were 212 new cases with ages ranging from 54 day to 91 years, pushing the total to 125,993.

Of the new cases, 120 are women and 92 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 48

* St Mary - 31

* St Catherine - 27

* St James - 23

* Manchester - 17

* Clarendon - 16

* St Elizabeth - 14

* Westmoreland - 14

* Trelawny - 10

* St Thomas - 9

* St Ann - 3

* Hanover - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 2,058 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 26.8%.

In the meantime, there were 158 more recoveries, increasing the total to 71,439.

Some 407 persons are in hospital with 99 being moderately ill, 47 severely ill and seven critically ill.

And 18,705 are at home in quarantine.

