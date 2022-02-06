Full List |15 Jamaicans receive Prime Minister's youth awards

Fifteen young Jamaicans were on Sunday evening awarded the 2021 Prime Minister's National Youth Awards for Excellence.

The annual awards highlight youth who have made significant contributions to the country.

For Owen Young, the recipient in the category of community development (volunteerism), the award represents the standard of his work supporting youths at risk.

“Receiving this award is a great privilege and truly an honour. I am ecstatic and overwhelmed and I am just tremendously grateful to the prime minister and all the persons who have recognised what I have been doing," he told The Gleaner.

The 33-year-old president of the Mountain View Youth Council who hails from Vineyard Town in Kingston has been involved in community work for more than 10 years.

He focuses on behavioural change and conflict resolution.

Young is a trained mediator for the Dispute Resolution Foundation.

Eighteen-year-old Gabrielle Clarke, the youth development recipient, was equally excited.

“I am incredibly grateful for this award. It was really, really unexpected," she said.

At age 12, the Immaculate Conception High School student founded Bullet Proof Kids International, an anti-bulling organisation.

More than 10,000 individuals have been impacted through the organisation's school tours, webinars and workshops.

"This award ceremony is a thing because it means that our national leaders are taking that step to creating and encouraging youth participation in our country,” said Clarke.

Innovation in Science and Technology is another category that was featured in this year's awards.

Jordan Freeman, 30, the founder of Jamaica Bio-Plastics, was this year's recipient.

His research breakthroughs include examining the commercial viability of the starch of ackee seeds, which can be used instead of corn starch to create pill capsules that can store medications.

See full list of award recipients:

1. Academics – Keenan Falconer

2. Academics – Dr Charlyne Smith

3. Agriculture & Agro-processing – Kateisha Allen

4. Entrepreneurship & Social Entrepreneurship – Gilmore Walters

5. Journalism & E-Journalism – David Rose

6. New Media – Rohan Perry

7. Arts & Culture – Neko Kelly

8. Music – Kareem Dawkins

9. National Leadership – Malike Kellier

10. Environmental Protection – Colleen Dawkins

11. Sports – Kristen McGregor

12. Community Development – Owen Young

13. Innovation in Science & Technology – Jordan Freeman

14. Youth Development – Gabrielle Clarke

15. Special Award for Excellence – Kadene Vidol

