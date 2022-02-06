Illegal gun seized in Bluefields operation

The police are reporting the seizure of a Taurus nine millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten .40 cartridges in Bluefields, Westmoreland on Saturday.

It is reported that about 6:00 a.m., a police team conducted an operation in the community where a premises was searched and the weapon found in bushes.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

