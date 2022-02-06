Karel Dawes: Invoking the glory

A MOVE in ‘total obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth’, according to Reverend Karel Dawes, has led her to pen a book which she hopes will provide insight on how to better access the glory of God, an honour she has come to enjoy after much fasting, praying and worshipping.

Titled Invoking the Glory, the author told Family and Religion that the spiritual tool was birthed following one of her many personal encounters with God.

“Between November and December 2020, on several occasions as I sought the Lord in prayer, I kept hearing myself crying out to the Lord to soak me in His glory. I had never prayed like that before. I quickly deduced that it was the Holy Spirit who was praying through me,” she said, adding that her experience led her to research the glory of God and pinpoint various scriptures on it.

A VISION

Dawes shared that her plans to print out the verses were disrupted by a vision she got just before daybreak on December 30, 2020. She said: “I saw people who all looked alike, in the clouds looking down from heaven… calling out my name with great urgency saying: ‘You have to write them down and pray for the glory of the Lord.’ I answered them and said, ‘Ok, I will write them down...’ and immediately I heard the voice of the Lord, talking to me. The Lord said, “Dark days are ahead, but tell my people to pray for My glory… pray for My kabod, for in My glory, in My kabod shall no sickness dwell. No virus, no germs, nor diseases, or radiation can penetrate My glory. Tell the church… I am coming for a glorious church.”

Dawes, who holds a master’s degree in divinity, defines the glory of God as the most powerful thing on earth, accessible to all believers to withstand the woes of the end of the age.

She noted that in the days that followed her vision, she began to do that which she was commissioned to do, all the while receiving specific instructions from God on what to write, how to pray and how to guide her congregation.

“On February 28, 2021, we at Holy Living Christian Ministries began to see the glory of the Lord. Since then, His glory and the Angel of His presence has been manifesting all around us, in our services, our baptisms and in our homes. Thanks be to God, no one in our congregation or our families, relatives and friends who have heard, believed and obeyed the word of the Lord have become sick. Because the Lord said onto me, “Tell them, when they begin to pray for My glory, I, the Lord will create above every dwelling place of Mount Zion, and above her assemblies, a cloud and smoke by day and the shining of a flaming fire by night. For over all the glory there will be a covering,” she said, referencing Isaiah 4 verse 5.

Copies of Invoking the Glory are available on Amazon and locally with the author, who may be contacted via email at krldawes@yahoo.com.

Speaking on the importance of praying to access the power of God, Dawes said: “His glory will be an impenetrable shield around you… to protect you from sickness and disease, gives you spiritual insights to discern the times and the seasons, provides emotional and mental fortitude, salvation, miracles, signs and wonders; the spirit of prophecy amongst other gifts as determined by the Lord. I pray that you will join us and begin to pray for the glory of the Lord.”