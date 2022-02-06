Suspect in murder of Chinese couple held in St Ann 

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

A man who is a suspect in the murder of two Chinese business operators in Bellevue district, St Elizabeth in December last year has been held in St Ann.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, the commander for the St Ann police, confirmed that a man was held in relation to the double murder but declined to give details.

Powell said investigations were at a delicate stage and the man in custody is to face a series of identification parades .

He has also been implicated in two other police divisions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On December 23, businesswoman Haikong Wan, 48, and businessman Shiyun Shu, 53, operators of Jojo Supermarket were killed during a robbery by three gunmen at the store.

The gunmen took an undetermined sum of money.

Police, who were alerted to the scene sometime after seven that night arrived to find both persons critically injured.

They were taken to hospital where Shu was pronounced dead on arrival, while Wan died later.

Two men were taken into custody the week after the double murder and questioned by the police.

No update was provided on their detention.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com