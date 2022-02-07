229 additional COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,698.

The deceased are a 34-year-old woman from St Elizabeth, an 82-year-old female from St Thomas, a 54-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and a 79-year-old female in St Elizabeth.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the total to 209.

Meanwhile, there were 229 new cases with ages ranging from 23 days to 97 years, pushing the total to 126,222.

Of the new cases, 134 are women and 95 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 53

* St Catherine - 51

* St Ann - 20

* Portland - 18

* St James - 18

* Manchester - 16

* St Elizabeth - 13

* Clarendon - 12

* Westmoreland - 12

* Hanover - 7

* Trelawny - 5

* St Mary - 4

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 2,427 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 24.9%.

In the meantime, there were 184 more recoveries, increasing the total to 71,623.

Some 392 persons are in hospital with 94 being moderately ill, 48 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 18,834 persons are in quarantine at home.

