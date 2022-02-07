Alleged gangsters, police injured in fight at Supreme Court

Members of the Clansman-One Don Gang this afternoon reportedly attacked police personnel at the Supreme Court in a brawl which has left two of the alleged gangsters with serious blows to their faces.

Three cops who were injured in the commotion were also taken to the hospital for medical examination along with the injured alleged gangsters who were treated and released into State custody.

“Dem face buss up real serious, dem caa want fight police,” a police source told The Gleaner.

The source said the fight started after two of the alleged gangsters refused to go into the same cell in the prisoner's truck, following their trial.

In their defiance, both gangsters attacked a policewoman, sparking the brawl.

The alleged gangsters reportedly used stones and juice bottles as weapons.

Reinforcement was called in.

Reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan was reportedly not involved in the fight although he was present during the uproar.

