CB increases chicken prices by 6 to 8 per cent

Caribbean Broilers has announced that its chicken prices have been increased by six to eight per cent.

Last week, its main competitor Jamaica Broilers increased chicken prices by 10 per cent.

CB said the rippling effects of the continued global supply chain disruptions and the further depreciation of the Jamaican dollar are causing the cost of commodities, packaging materials and other inputs to surge.

"We are therefore forced to adjust our prices," said a spokesperson in a statement.

The Jamaica Agricultural Society has been warning consumers to brace increases in the price of chicken supplied by small farmers.

The government has proposed temporarily removing the import duties on leg quarters to cushion the increased cost for chicken meet.

