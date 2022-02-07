Cops, cronies accused of attempted break-in get $600,000 bail

The two Kingston western police constables implicated in an attempted break-in at a bar in the capital have each been offered bail in the sum of $600,000.

Two civilians who were also charged in the incident were also offered bail in the same amount.

The four appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday.

Constables Daenard Meikle and Christopher Campbell are charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, attempted shop breaking and conspiracy in relation to shop breaking.

Higglers Odarie Frazer and Rushawn Alvaranga of Orange Street addresses in Kingston are charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, attempted shop breaking and conspiracy to shop breaking.

The quartet is accused of plotting with another man to rob the bar some time around 3:00 a.m., on December 29 last year.

The policemen were reportedly on the roadway on guard in a car while the civilians reportedly watched as the alleged robber cut the main padlock on the grille of a bar.

However, their plan was reportedly thwarted by a police team who were on patrol.

The constables, who were reportedly aboard a Toyota Wish, with the seats reclined, when asked to exit the car identified themselves as policemen.

The bar located near to the parked cars was checked by the police and a cut padlock found, another was damaged.

Two firearms, one taken from one of the policemen, and another, along with three loaded magazines containing 54 9mm rounds, were seized

All four men were arrested and charged.

During Monday's bail application before Senior Parish Judge Lori Ann Cole Montaque, Campbell's lawyer Kemar Robinson denied any involvement in wrongdoing.

He said his client went to the location with his colleague to meet a friend.

According to Robinson, that friend escaped.

The accused quartet will return to court on April 7.

