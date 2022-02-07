Garvey Maceo mourning teacher's death

Teachers and other staff members at the Garvey Maceo High School in Clarendon are in mourning following the death of their colleague Ann-Marie Robb.

Robb died at the May Pen Hospital on Sunday night.

She had been ill for a short time.

In August, she was honoured by the Jamaica Teachers' Association for leading the search for her missing colleague Nattalie Dawkins who disappeared on March 30.

Dawkins' decomposing body was later found in bushes on April 8.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Teacher Sheida Smith who was also a part of the search team, said Robb's death has rocked her.

"She was very dedicated to her students and it took nothing more than a hello to develop a friendship with her," Smith said.

Robb was the mother two children: Davia and David.

At school, she led several performing arts groups.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com