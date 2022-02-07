JAS looking to transform Hague show for farmers’ benefit

THE JAMAICA Agricultural Society (JAS) is looking to transform its operations so that the farmers’ lobby and its members can derive even more earnings and benefits at the Hague Agricultural Show, which has not been held since the onset of the pandemic at its Trelawny show ground.

For the second consecutive year, COVID-19 has forced a cancellation of what was an annual agricultural show.

Given its stature and influence on the farming industry, the Government has been investing $80 million in the JAS. But with uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the Hague show, this multimillion-dollar subsidy will be withdrawn, prompting fears about the impact on the sector.

Lenworth Fulton, president of the JAS, said the entity will have to adopt new methods to facilitate the survival of its members’ business.

“The Government has, over the years, subsidised the society to the tune of $80 million. At this moment, that is going to end. The society will not die, but there will have to be a transformation so that the farmers’ interests can receive attention going forward,” said Fulton.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The cancellation of the annual parish show has been a blow to our budget. It is what we earn from these shows that we help to improve the lives of farmers,” expressed Fulton.

A staple on the JAS’ calendar, the Hague Agricultural Show, the first for the year, is usually held on Ash Wednesday. Traditionally a two-day event, the show creates opportunities for farmers and locals to earn, with farmers taking their produce for sale, including goats, cows, pigs and sheep.

Other popular attractions that are displayed within booths include by-products from animals and food supplies, such as the famous Trelawny yam, yam wine, yam pizza and yam cake.

Some persons have found employment by providing bamboo and erecting stalls, which are also rented to entrepreneurs for restaurants and bars.

Tiffany Morehouse, the JAS’ Trelawny branch manager, revealed that they are disappointed with the cancellation of this year’s show and have instituted plans to continue serving the 240 farmers who are members of the society.

“We have arranged seminars and helped to make available to them farm machinery at reduced rates,” said Morehouse. “The cancellation of our show is disappointing.”

Horticulturist Clifton Davy has also expressed disappointment at the cancellation of the shows.

“I understand the reason for the cancellation, but it has thrown a spanner in my plans. I go to the shows to sell my plants. Now, there is no show; I have to make alternate plans,” Davy said.

Trelawny is responsible for the export of over 50 per cent of Jamaica’s yams and Davy believes more could be done to help the farmers and the Hague Show Committee, by making better use of the grounds.

“You cannot in these times have 70 acres of land sitting down idle,” he reasoned. “The land must be put to production in this age of farming, to cut down on our import bill.”