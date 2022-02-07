JPS contractor electrocuted in Trench Town succumbs to injuries

Ainsley Scott, the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) contractor who was electrocuted by power lines in Trench Town last week, has died.

Scott, who had been hospitalised since the Wednesday, February 2 incident, succumbed to his injuries today.

Scott, who was employed to M&O Traders, one of the JPS's emergency response contractors, was responding to a customer issue in the community with a colleague when the incident occurred.

Residents reported that Scott was seen on fire atop a light pole, hanging upside-down and helpless.

JPS says it is profoundly saddened by Scott's passing and expressed condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues.

The company also expressed gratitude for the bravery and selfless help of residents who came to Scott's assistance.

JPS says it continues to work alongside M&O Traders to gather details of the incident.

