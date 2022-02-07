Kingston western police list eight persons of interest

The Kingston western police have listed eight men as persons of interest.

Police detectives believe the men may be able to assist with their investigations into several incidents in the division.

They are:

1. Tarik Chambers otherwise called 'Bootman'

2. Raheem Foster otherwise called 'Stretchy' or 'Squaddy'

3. Jerome Noble, otherwise called 'Little Willy'

4. Shemar Ralford otherwise called 'Baby'

Men known only as:

5. 'Bigger'

6. 'Will Smith'

7. 'Todoe'

8. 'Puppa'

They are asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

