Police bust counterfeit liquor ring in St Catherine, eight arrested

The police are reporting that eight men were arrested in St Catherine today following the disruption of a counterfeit liquor ring.

The team also seized approximately $280,000 in cash.

It is reported that between 5:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a police-military team entered a premises on Old Harbour Road where they uncovered an illegal bottling operation with counterfeit liquor.

Further, the team discovered hundreds of bottles, labels of popular local liquor brands, a bottling machine and several cases of raw material.

Eight men who were found at the premises were taken into custody.

As the investigations continue, the police are appealing to the public to take precautions and examine the labels of packages when making purchases.

