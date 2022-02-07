Seven persons shot, two fatally, at party in Westmoreland

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

Seven persons were shot, two fatally, at a party in Sheffield, Westmoreland on Sunday night.

The injured five remain in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Marshal Gayle and Sherece Murray, who is believed to be in her early twenties.

Both victims are from Little Bay in Sheffield.

It is reported that the seven were among patrons at an event in a section of the Sheffield community.

It is further reported that about 9:00 p.m. a group of armed men came to the area and opened fire, hitting all seven persons.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded were rushed to hospital where Murray and Gayle were pronounced dead and the others admitted.

A police probe has been launched into the shooting.

Sixteen persons have been murdered in the Westmoreland since the start of the year.

