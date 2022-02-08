$75M rehabilitation for Marchmont to Retrieve roadway in Westmoreland

Albert Ferguson, Gleaner Writer

The Government today broke ground on the $75 million project to rehabilitate the Marchmont to Retrieve roadway in Westmoreland.

The project, which started last December, is scheduled to be completed within the current financial year, which ends on March 31.

Work on the 3.8 km of roadway will include clearing of landslides, patching, drain improvement, construction of retaining walls as well as reshaping and resurfacing the corridor.

The project is to bring relief to motorists, farmers and commuters who have complained that the road has been in poor condition for over 25 years.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Works in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Everald Warmington highlighted the efforts of Eastern Westmoreland Member of Parliament Daniel Lawrence for helping to bring the project to fruition.

"The photograph that I saw of the road was extremely disgraceful," he said of the road surface.

"And I am happy to be standing beside a member of parliament who works," he added.

According to Warmington, this is the first major project to be carried out in the constituency.

