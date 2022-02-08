Bernard Lodge farmers yearn for more local customers

Farmers at Glenister Estate Limited in Grange Lane, Bernard Lodge, St Catherine, have expressed concern that there is little demand for their produce in the local area, forcing them to rely on mostly foreign revenue.

Last Wednesday, The Gleaner visited the farmers’ cultivation which amounts to 35 acres with a wide variety of leafy vegetables, eggplants, okra, tomatoes and much more.

But in a partnership with CLJ Logistics (UK) Limited, the estate has been exporting Momordica charantia, popularly known as ‘bitter melon’, a fruit that resembles the locally renowned cerasee vine used widely to steep cerasee tea.

In addition to Indian and Thai eggplant, plantain, banana, Indian and Mexican okra, the farm has recently moved into procuring kale, cilantro, and parsley for export.

Despite religiously hosting their farmers’ market on Friday and Saturday of each week, starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. on Lot 13, block B, not many residents appear to be drawn to the business.

Supervisor of the farming ground and a fairly new farmer himself, Lascell Adman, explained that there are some regulars who come in to support them but there is not enough.

“I don’t know if it’s advertising or what, but even though we are local, a lot of people pass this area and don’t even know that such a big farm is around here,” he lamented.

Another site supervisor, Meagon Morgan, told The Gleaner that she has been desperately trying from every angle to make the farmers’ market a success, becoming more appealing so that customers can spread the word to other community members.

Despite being saddened by the reality, Adman is optimistic that things will improve.

“If we end up starting, and because things were not successful in a few tries we give up, then you won’t know when [you might] hit the jackpot,” he said.

He admitted that the best thing farmers have at this time, and can look to for a sustainable livelihood, is foreign demand, adding that the bitter melon is the most profitable product at the moment.

“This is what we do, and that (overseas demand) is really what keeps us hanging on,” he added.

The farmers’ market has also been made accessible to other business owners who would be interested in renting stalls for displaying their products.

“It’s not only for farmers; we have other people who want to sell hair products, face products, anything at all – we welcome everybody,” said Morgan.

Persons who are interested can contact Morgan at 876-334-6645, or by email at glenisterestatelimited@gmail.com, or on Instagram @glenisterestatelimited.

“We want to do more; even the other day we had a lot of callaloo and we donated some to Maxfield Park Children’s Home. I know most people tend to look down on farmers, but we want to do more stuff as farmers and give back to farming and people,” she explained, adding that they wish to export more things in other high-demand markets.