Eight held in counterfeit liquor ring charged

The police have charged the eight persons who were apprehended during Monday's predawn operation in Old Harbour, St Catherine which led to the discovery of a counterfeit liquor ring.

Charged are:

1. Richard Gregory Snr, otherwise called 'Boswell', 45, vendor of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine.

2. Allando Gregory, otherwise called 'Dulass', 50, carpenter of Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

3. Sadeki Gregory, otherwise called 'Salo', 30-years-old of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

4. Brandon Gregory, otherwise called 'Popo', 20, of Richmond St Mary.

5. Jordan Gregory, otherwise called 'Sham', 22, of Richmond, St Mary.

6. Richard Gregory Jr, 19-years-old of John's Road, Catherine.

7. Oshin Gregory, otherwise called 'Lisa', 24-years-old, shopkeeper of Dempshire Pen, St Catherine.

8. Amoy Palmer, otherwise called 'Abbie', 21-years-old of Gordon Pen, St Catherine.

All have been charged with breaches of the Copyright Act, the Excise Duty Act and the Spirit Control Act and are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 29.

It is reported that between 5:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a police-military team entered a premises where they uncovered an illegal bottling operation with counterfeit liquor.

The team discovered hundreds of bottles, labels of popular local liquor brands, a bottling machine and several cases of raw material.

Eight people were arrested.

The team also seized approximately $218,000 in cash.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.