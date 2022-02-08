Farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rain to be assisted

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr. has indicated that assistance is to be provided to farmers affected by the recent heavy rains in sections of the island.

He said the downpour did considerable damage to crops.

He said while several parishes outside of the eastern part of the island experienced increased rainfall, the parishes of St Ann, St Mary and Portland, suffered the most loss in vegetables, condiments, potatoes, pumpkins, poultry and yam.

Speaking with JIS News, the agriculture minister said the affected farmers will get as much support as possible.

“We have done that, and we will continue to do that,” he added.

According to the agriculture minister, extension officers from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) are in the fields doing assessments and he expects to receive an extensive report.

Charles Jr. pointed out that many of the farm roads were flooded and that this hindered the assessment teams from completing the work in some areas.

He assured that the agency is determined to get the necessary information so that the appropriate response can be made.

-JIS News

