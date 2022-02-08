Five wanted men captured in Kingston Western Division

The police are reporting that five wanted men have been captured by the Kingston Western Police over the last two weeks.

The men were wanted in connection to several serious crimes committed within the division.

They are:

1. Twenty-eight-year-old Rushane Samuels, otherwise called 'Son Son', of McKenzie Drive, Kingston 14. He has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with intent.

2. Romario Powell, 27, otherwise called 'Rory' and 'Worry Dem', of no fixed address. He was charged jointly with Samuels with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with Intent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

3. Jermaine Brown, 24, otherwise called 'Do the Maths', of Pink Lane, Kingston 14. He was charged with escaping custody.

4. Twenty-one-year-old Jermaine Barham, otherwise called 'Price Right', of Fourth Street, Trench Town, Kingston 12. He was charged with rape and burglary.

5. Twenty-four-year-old Collin Townsend, otherwise called 'Jo Jo', of Jones Town, Kingston 12. He was charged with rape.

The police say cops will continue to crack down on guns, gunmen and gangs.

Meanwhile, the police are asking citizens with information on criminal activities to contact the Police Emergency Communication Centre at 119, Crime Stop at 311, Operation Kingfish at 811 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.