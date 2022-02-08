Jamaica gets first shipment of Pfizer vaccine from France

Jamaica on Monday received approximately 649,350 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility from the Government of the French Republic.

The vaccines, the first donation of two tranches from French, arrived via charter flight at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, and Ambassador of the French Republic to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch, were on hand to witness the arrival of the shipment at the NMIA.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, held at the airport State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, thanked the Government of France for the donation.

He said that it will help to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“It is especially reassuring that this is taking place as both our countries look to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, later this year on 6th August – the day of our Independence,” he said.

Campbell applauded the French Government for its contribution of more than 75 million vaccine doses, adding that 47.4 million have already been delivered to countries around the world.

He noted, too, that France has indicated that it will be sharing 120 million vaccine doses with developing countries by mid-2022.

He also used the occasion to commend Guyonvarch for his assistance in supporting Jamaica's health sector.

“Your kind assistance in supporting the Jamaican health sector is greatly appreciated and marks yet another milestone in our countries' dynamic bilateral cooperation in critical areas such as education, skills training, investment, shipping and logistics, infrastructural development and renewable energy,” he said.

-JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.