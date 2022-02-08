Maggotty student stabbed during fight

The administration of the Maggotty High School in St Elizabeth says there will be disciplinary action against two grade-eight boys following a fight on Monday that left one with a wound to the head.

The wound was inflicted with a pen.

A photo circulating on social media shows a part of the pen stuck in the boy's forehead.

Principal Sean Graham says the injured student has been treated by a doctor who reported that the injury was not very serious.

Graham said immediately following the incident, the school started an investigation and has been in contact with the Education Ministry through its regional office.

He said the school will be meeting with the parents of the students and will offer counselling for the boys.

In the meantime, Superintendent Dwight Daley, the commanding officer for the St Elizabeth Police Division, says, so far, no complaint has been made to cops.

But he said the police have visited the school.

"We will continue to keep a close communication with the school to find out what is happening and to see if the matter is being resolved amicably because we don't want any reprisal or further action being taken by anyone, so we have to monitor it closely,” he said.

