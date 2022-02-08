Man charged for stealing $10 million from Portmore vendor

A man accused of stealing $10 million from the home of a vendor has been charged with house breaking and larceny.

Tyrese Wright, 22, who is also a vendor, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court today where he was granted $20,000 bail and ordered to report to the police once per week.

His attorney Odane Marston declined to comment on the allegations, citing the ongoing police investigation, but said his client will be exonerated.

“We are confident that at the trial of this matter, if we get to that point, the accused will be vindicated as he is innocent of the charges,” said Marston.

It's alleged that on February 5 the female vendor left her home in Portmore, St Catherine with the $10 million hidden under a bed.

When she returned the money was gone.

She raised an alarm, and according to the allegations, residents reported that they saw Wright enter the premises.

It's reported that he was handed over to the police by the complainant and other residents.

