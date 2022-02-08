Police probing suspected suicide in St Elizabeth

The police in St Elizabeth are probing a suspected case of suicide after a man was found dead in his yard in Lititz district on Monday.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Mark Francis.

It is reported that about 7:30 a.m., Francis was discovered hanging by his neck from a tree in his yard.

The police were called to the scene and the body was removed to the morgue.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Andre Williams

