Ashanti Walters looks to bolster Ja’s food security

Seventeen-year-old Guy’s Hill High student Ashanti Walters said she is prepared to help bolster Jamaica’s food security capacity and to encourage greater involvement of youth in agriculture.

Walters is one of three students who finished in the Caribbean’s top 10 of the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Unit Two in agricultural science.

During an interview at the school recently, Ashanti, who lives in Meuse district, confirmed that agriculture was her preferred career.

“I must be honest that I am pleasantly surprised to be in the top 10 in the subject, although I have studied very hard. I am very interested in contributing to agriculture after completing my tertiary studies,” she said.

She intends to become a veterinarian.

Walters praised her teacher, Janet Taylor, who has been instrumental in her academic success.

The veteran teacher has been described as a stickler for details, who is strict.

“I am pleased with the efforts of these three students, as it is the first time in my 22 years here that I have had so many passes at CAPE, so with the challenges of the pandemic, it means a whole lot to me. I see this as a 50th anniversary gift,’’ Taylor said.

Guy’s Hill High was founded in 1972.

Awardee Zaheer Tucker said that he finished fifth overall and was thankful that his effort was rewarded.

“I am from a farming background and enjoy the subject. There were some difficult times coming to school through the pandemic, but the teacher have us sometimes late, so I am thankful and will continue, as agriculture can be rewarding,’’ Tucker said.

The third recipient, Kemani Grey, is currently studying operation management at The University of the West Indies, Mona, but still relishes the news of his achievement.

‘’Agricultural science will always be a part of me. Despite my doing management studies, there is always the need to efficiently deal in business, so I know that there is something to fall back on,’ ‘Grey said.

Newly installed principal of Guy’s Hill High, Cecil Donalds, lauded the northeastern St Catherine institution.

‘’I am elated that this institution, which is located in the rural part of Jamaica, is creating history by having three of its students be mentioned in the top 10 of CAPE examinations,’’ Donalds said.

‘’We at school are so pleased that the trio and their parents form part of our 50th anniversary celebrations on the school compound.’’

Guy’s Hill High has an enrolment of 1,100 students, 62 teachers, and 20 ancillary staff.

