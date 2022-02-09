Ask GG about visit by British Royals – Morgan

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, has directed queries about the proposed visit to Jamaica by British Royals Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate in March to the Governor General's office.

Morgan told journalists at the post Cabinet press briefing this morning that information relating to the Royal couple's visit resides in the office of the Head of State.

“I have seen the media reports but I will suggest to you that you approach the Governor General's office for any further information on that matter because that is where it resides,” Morgan said.

William and Kate are slated to visit Jamaica in March as part of a Caribbean tour to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Gleaner sources have confirmed that the couple is expected to arrive next month although they have not released the details of the visit.

In November last year, the heir to the throne Prince Charles attended a ceremony in Barbados to bid farewell to the British Monarch as head of state.

The couple's visit comes months ahead of the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's independence from Britain in August.

