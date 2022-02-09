Education Minister welcomes JTA's acceptance of gov't's wage offer

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has welcomed the decision by members of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) to accept the Government's wage offer.

On Monday evening, 68 per cent of the 550 delegates voted yes to the proposed package with 30 per cent voting no.

Two per cent of delegates abstained.

The acceptance means that educators will get a four per cent salary increase and improvements in their fringe benefits package.

They will get an increase in book and software allowance plus a laptop voucher in the amount of $90,000.

Williams says the move by the JTA will serve the best interest of the nation's children.



“I know that it is a challenging time all around for every sector of the Jamaican society but we also know that education has been particularly hard hit by the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, anything that contributes to stability in the education sector is to be welcomed,” she said in a statement.



Williams said that the entire central ministry, its regions and its various entities remain committed to working with all stakeholders to help students recover from the learning loss and to continue the ministry's thrust to eliminate the digital divide.

