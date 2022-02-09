Gangster killed in police shoot-out in St James

The police are reporting that a top-tier member of the G-City gang was shot and killed during an operation in Salt Spring, St James this morning.

He has been identified as Tevin Stewart, otherwise called 'Pete'.

The police say a joint police-military team was conducting an operation in the area when they were confronted by Stewart.

He was shot and killed in the firefight.

The police say they seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition during the operation.

