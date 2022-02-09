Gas prices to go up by $3.06 Thursday

Gas prices are to go up again this week.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will increase by $3.06 to sell for $177.84 per litre.

A litre of E-10 90 will also see a $3.06 hike to sell for $182.85.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $4.50 per litre to sell for $179.16.

Ultra-low sulphur diesel will sell for $183.68 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will also go up by $3.06 to sell for $153.76.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.41 per litre to sell for $76.60, while butane will move down by $0.25 to sell for $86.14 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

