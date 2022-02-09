INDECOM probing fatal shooting of man said to be of unsound mind by police

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man said to be of an unsound mind by the police in Amity district in Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Dain Wedderburn.

According to INDECOM, it is reported that cops were on an assignment in the area when they approached a naked man who was seen along the roadway.

It is alleged that a struggle ensued between one of the police personnel and the man and the cop's firearm was discharged.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital.

INDECOM says no weapon or other item was reported as retrieved from the incident scene.

It says a team processed the incident scene including the collection of forensic exhibits and the firearm of the cop.

Initial interviews and witness canvassing were also conducted by the investigative team.

