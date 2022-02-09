Inmate charged with wounding another in police lock-up
An inmate at the Savanna-la-Mar Police lock-up has been charged with the wounding of another prisoner.
Twenty-five-year-old Kevar Walker, otherwise called 'Black Eagle', of Tank Hill district in Negril, Westmoreland has been charged with wounding with intent.
It is reported that about 7 a.m. on December 30, Walker and another inmate had a dispute.
Walker reportedly attacked the inmate with a weapon and stabbed him in the chest.
An alarm was raised and the police intervened and restrained Walker.
The injured inmate was taken to the hospital.
A court date is being finalised.
