Man escapes from Runaway Bay police lock-up

The police in St Ann have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from the Runaway Bay police lock-up this morning.

Being sought is 31-year-old Dale Douglas who was in custody on charges of having sex with someone under age 16 and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The police are urging the public to be on the lookout for Douglas.

Persons with information on his whereabouts are being asked to contact the Runaway Bay Police at 876-973-7057, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

The constabulary force has been dogged by several jailbreaks and corruption allegations since last year.

In December, Police Commissioner Antony Anderson, in a statement, said that while due process will be observed, the recent escapes of detainees would have repercussions.

“Let me make it abundantly clear to the public, and to the men and women I lead, that this is a matter of accountability that I take very seriously…When people, through negligence or unprofessionalism, cause the name of the JCF to be tarnished, there must be consequences,” he said.

He made the remarks after a Gleaner report last December on a corruption probe into police complicity in the escape of fugitive 27-year-old Orville Purnell, who is wanted in St Lucia on murder and other charges, and who simply “walked out” of jail at the Kingston Central lock-up.

At the time, the Police High Command revealed that 11 personnel across junior and senior ranks have been interdicted.

No updates have been provided on the status of those investigations.

- Andre Williams

