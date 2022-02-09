Man gunned down outside basic school in Westmoreland

A man was killed in a gun attack outside the compound of the Grange Hill Basic School in Grange Hill, Westmoreland this morning.

Twenty-six-year-old carpenter Jervaine Lue, who was from Patrick Drive in Top Lincoln in Grange Hill, was shot multiple times and died on the spot.

No motive is yet to be established for the shooting.

It is reported that Lue rode his motorcycle with a woman and a child to the school about 8:00 a.m. and dropped them off.

On leaving the compound, he was pounced upon by two men travelling on a motorcycle, who opened fire hitting him.

Cops from the nearby Morgan's Bridge Police Station came to the scene.

Classes at the school were suspended for the day following the fatal shooting.

- Hopeton Bucknor

