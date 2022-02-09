Police in St Catherine list five wanted men

The St Catherine North police have listed five men as wanted in connection with serious crimes committed in the parish.

They are:

1. Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called 'Tippy', of Victoria district, Linstead in St Catherine. He is wanted for shooting with intent.

2. Shamar O'Connor, alias 'Zum', who frequents Ocho Rios in St Ann and Portmore, St Catherine. He is wanted for wounding with intent.

3. Andy Parkinson who frequents McCooks Pen in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. He is wanted for shooting with intent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

4. Alvin Messam, otherwise called 'Kevin', who frequents Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen and Williams Lane in St Catherine.

5. Junior Brown, who frequents sections of Manchester.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town Police immediately.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.