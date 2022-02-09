Sandals paid for Holness’ trip for hotel reopening in Bahamas - Morgan

Prime Minister Andrew Holness' trip to The Bahamas last month was funded by Sandals Resorts International, whose chairman is Adam Stewart.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Robert Morgan, who heads the information portfolio, made the disclosure to journalists during this morning's post-Cabinet press briefing.

Holness travelled to The Bahamas in late January for the reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island.

Morgan said taxpayers covered the approximately $55,000 allowance for the prime minister's delegation for the ribbon-cutting event.

“The trip was funded by the hotel, which is Sandals Resorts International. The only cost that the Government bore was US$380 for per diem,” Morgan said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Holness also met with Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis on his trip.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.