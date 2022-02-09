Seven more COVID-19 deaths, 87 new cases

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,706.

The deceased are:

* A 78-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was under investigation

* An 84-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was under investigation

* A 60-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 77-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 73-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 74-year-old male from St Catherine

* An 89-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation.

The health ministry says the deaths happened between January and February.

Meanwhile, there were 87 new cases with ages ranging from one week to 98 years, pushing the total to 126,437.

Of the new cases, 49 are women and 38 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 23

* St Catherine - 19

* Clarendon - 9

* Westmoreland - 9

* Hanover - 8

* Manchester - 8

* St James - 5

* Trelawny - 2

* St Mary - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Ann - 1

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 792 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 15.6%.

In the meantime, there were 159 more recoveries, increasing the total to 71,977.

Some 367 persons are in hospital with 88 being moderately ill, 43 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 14,879 persons are in quarantine at home.

