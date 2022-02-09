Trelawny woman charged in seizure of 13 illegal firearms

The Trelawny woman arrested in connection with the seizure of 13 firearms and over 500 assorted rounds of ammunition in Florence Hall Village, Falmouth has now been charged.

Thirty-one-year-old Seaunnea Armstrong, a hairdresser of Pertrel Crescent in Florence Hall in the parish has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Armstrong was arrested during a targeted police operation.

The police say 10 rifles, two submachine guns, one handgun and 525 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

An alleged gangster who had been on bail in a criminal matter shot dead during the operation.

The police say Armstrong was charged after a question and answer session on Tuesday.

Her court date is being finalised.

